Harry Wilson has confirmed he has left Liverpool to join Fulham on a permanent deal after helping his loan club earn promotion to the Premier League.

Having been regarded as one of the Anfield club's best young talents, the 25-year-old has been on six successive loans to try and realise his potential.

He found it hard to break into the forward positions at Liverpool and he is now happy to look ahead to settling long-term in west London.

What are the terms of Wilson's deal?

The Wales international leaves Anfield for Craven Cottage in a permanent deal for a £12 million transfer fee, with Liverpool confirming the transfer on Monday morning.

Liverpool have secured a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal, meaning they will get a significant extra chunk should Wilson move on from Fulham for a profit in future.

Wilson has signed a four-year deal with Fulham, with the Londoners having the option for an extra year.

What did Wilson say about leaving Liverpool?

"I know now that I will be at a club that I will be at for the next few years after a permanent move," Wilson told GOAL at the EFL Awards after making the Championship Team of the Season.

"That was what I wanted. I wanted somewhere to settle down off the pitch so I can enjoy it on the pitch.

"My first season here has been great, the club has been great with me, I settled in well with my teammates and set me up for a fantastic year.

"I have managed to get double figures for goals and assists, topping it off tonight by getting into the team of the year.

"This year has been my most enjoyable season. I have that stability now and have a great year behind me."

He went on to add that he is happy to no longer be going on loan, having also had spells at Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

"I feel like I am not so young anymore," he added. "When you are younger, loans are great, they give you experience. My first couple really helped me but you get to a point where you want to settle down."

What's next for Wilson at Fulham?

Wilson scored 11 goals and provided 18 assists in 41 matches this season to help Marco Silva's side earn promotion to the Premier League.

Having already sealed promotion, they now fight to win the league with just one win needed from their last three matches.

After that, Wilson will be back in the Premier League where he played 31 times while at Bournemouth, but having only got an FA Cup appearance while on Merseyside.

He wants to prove he and his team belong there next season.

"I am excited, last time I was in the Premier League, despite getting relegated, I think I did well," he said. "I got seven goals which for my first year in the Prem wasn't a bad return.

"I want to stay in the Premier League and then build on that. Fulham are full of quality so I look forward to it. It is up to me to show that I belong there.

"I feel with my self-belief that I at least belong in the Premier League and I want to play there. But it is up to me and the rest of the lads that we deserve to do that."

