‘Willian would be great but Spurs must sell first’ – Robinson expects Mourinho interest in Chelsea star

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes the Portuguese coach in north London would welcome the chance to be reunited with the Brazil forward

Willian would be “a good signing” for , says former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, but Jose Mourinho will have to sell in order to make room for the forward.

The experienced international is approaching the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

No fresh terms have been agreed in west London, with Willian holding out for a further 12 months on the two-year extension he has been offered.

More teams

If no agreement is reached, then the 31-year-old will drop into the free agent pool at the end of the current campaign.

He is expected to have no shortage of suitors and has expressed a desire to remain in European football for the foreseeable future.

It is understood that Willian’s preference would be to remain in England.

Arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with moves to secure the services of a proven Premier League performer.

Spurs boss Mourinho has worked with the South American before and is eager to bring further attacking options into a squad that has been decimated by injury this season.

He does, however, already boast plenty of attacking midfielders on his books and Robinson believes players would need to be moved out in order for Willian to be brought in.

The ex-Tottenham custodian told Football Insider: “It would be a good signing.

“I think it is a player who Mourinho knows well. I would be surprised if Chelsea let him go because he is a top player.

“Spurs have a lot of attacking midfield players and he fits that bill as to what they have already got.

“There would have to be a few outgoings but that is a manager putting his stamp on a squad.

Article continues below

“Implementing the changes and getting the players he wants. Mourinho was brought in for a reason and Spurs will have to let him do that to an extent.

“I would be very surprised if he [Willian] came in as another, there would have to be outgoings first to make room. He is very similar to what they have already got.”

Willian has made 329 appearances for Chelsea over the course of a seven-year spell, with 59 goals contributed to a cause that has delivered Premier League, , League Cup and success.