Will Mohamed Salah join Al-Ittihad in 2024? Saudi Pro League chief fuels £200m transfer talk by calling Liverpool star his 'personal favourite'

Mohamed Salah has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and director Michael Emenalo would love to see him make the move.

Salah wanted in Saudi Pro League

Summer move never came to fruition

Saudi chief says Liverpool star is his favourite

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ittihad were reportedly ready to splash out a world-record fee of £215 million ($269m) to land Salah in the summer but were frustrated in their efforts to land the Liverpool talisman. However, the Saudi side are expected to maintain their interest in the forward, with Saudi Pro League chief Emenalo fuelling transfer talk by admitting he would love to see Salah join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema in the Middle East.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Mo is welcome at any time," he told TZ. "But no one is pressured or forced to come. If anyone would like to come and there is an opportunity to work with the releasing club in a very respectful and professional manner, we would be very happy to have them. But yeah, Mo is my personal favorite."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's Liverpool contract expires in 2025, just days after he celebrates his 33rd birthday. It's been claimed he was ready to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and he may have some more decisions to makes on his future if Al-Ittihad return with another monster offer in 2024 as expected.

WHAT NEXT? Salah is currently on international duty with Egypt. The Pharoahs are scheduled to play friendlies with Zambia and Algeria over the international break.