Will Jude Bellingham sign for Liverpool? Jordan Henderson hoping to see ‘amazing’ transfer pushed through

Jordan Henderson is clinging to the hope that Liverpool can put an “amazing” transfer deal in place for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Teenager starring for Dortmund & England

Linked with clubs across Europe

Reds captain wants him at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? Serious questions are being asked of the 19-year-old’s future in Germany heading towards the summer, with interest in a big-money deal building steadily. Bellingham’s current ability and future potential has been noted by leading sides across Europe, with Real Madrid and top Premier League sides preparing to form an orderly queue for his signature. Liverpool are expected to figure prominently in any clamour for Bellingham, having been linked with him for some time, and Reds captain Henderson would be delighted to see another England team-mate join him at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Henderson has said of the Bellingham transfer talk: “Listen, I just want him to be the best player he can be. Of course, if it ended up being Liverpool that would be amazing. But it’s got to be right for him and it’s going to be every club you can think of that will want him. He has to think about himself and make sure he makes the right decision for his career. But there’s going to be one lucky club that will end up getting him, whether that is now or in a year or two, it will be a lucky club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has continued to star for club and country in 2022-23, with Henderson admitting that the sky is the limit for the hottest of prospects. Asked to compare the teenager’s progress with that which he made in his own career, Henderson added: “He’s a lot better than me, that’s the difference. Mentality-wise, we’re similar, in terms of dedicating my life, done all the right things and try to improve and be better every day.cI can see that, but he’s better than I was at that age for sure. He’s a special player, but I’ve said it before, we just need to be careful not to apply too much pressure on him but let him play football. When you let him play football you can see what he does for Dortmund, you can see what he does here for England. Every time he puts on an England shirt he grows and is getting better and better all the time. Of course there are things he can improve on and get better at — he’s only 19 — but the platform and the basis he has got, he can go as high as he wants to.”

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has taken on captaincy duties for Dortmund at times this season, while a personal-best goal return that already sees him in double figures has helped BVB to edge above arch-rivals Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.