Will Haaland start against Copenhagen? Guardiola provides Man City team news before Champions League clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian has been in sublime form for the Citizens and has started all 13 of Manchester City's matches this season, scoring 19 goals. However, Guardiola might opt to rotate his squad against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday which could see Haaland playing a truncated role at the Parken Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tomorrow I am going to decide what is the team selection. I have to speak with the players, physios and doctors and decide what is the best. Then we will see," he told reporters.

“It’s true that in the last 25-30 minutes when games are tight, that is when fatigue and the risk of injuries rises. But lately we were lucky to score goals in the first half and at the beginning of the second, then after we can rotate."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City had a walk in the park against Copenhagen last week as they thrashed the Swedish side 5-0 at the Etihad. They are a step away from qualifying for the knockouts and another solid first-half performance can pave the way for Guardiola to rest some of his key players. Moreover, they will be travelling to Liverpool in the weekend to lock horns against Jurgen Klopp's side in a Premier League fixture and Guardiola will want his best players to remain fresh.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The Sky Blues have a busy schedule ahead as they are set to take on Copenhagen on Tuesday followed by a tricky away trip to Liverpool on Sunday.