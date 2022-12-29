Will Gakpo make Liverpool debut vs Brentford? Klopp reveals plan for £44m star & responds to question on further January transfers

Jurgen Klopp has shed light on a possible debut for new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo and discussed the prospect of more incomings.

Gakpo has 'chance' to play vs Brentford

But Klopp admits it's unlikely

Weighs in on Liverpool transfer plans

WHAT HAPPENED? With Liverpool having swooped in and swiftly completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV earlier this week, fans are naturally desperate to know when they'll see their newest recruit make his debut for the Reds. Klopp provided some insight into the deal and when he could possibly make his first appearance.

WHAT HE SAID: In a press conference ahead of Liverpool's match against Leicester on Friday, Klopp said: "It was obvious because the package was really interesting. The potential he has, the quality he showed already in Holland with the national team makes him a really, really interesting player. Happy we could do it. Big for us and for him as well. It's a great day. We are very early (in January buying Gakpo) which is good. There might be a chance for (a debut against) Brentford, but I think not really. Probably Wolves."

Klopp was also asked about potential next steps, but kept his cards close to his chest: "I like very much what [Liverpool assistant Pep] Lijnders said - we discuss these things in the board room and not the press room. To bring in Cody the way we did is a really good sign. Quite a few people knew about it and nothing came out which is very, very helpful. So you really cannot expect me to answer the question (about transfers this month)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he was quiet on more possible incomings, Klopp did offer a little more insight into Gakpo's move: "Virg (van Dijk) was involved (in the transfer) from a specific moment on but not early. It was a home run (the negotiations). We didn't need Virgil to convince him but he likes to be involved in these things!"

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The Dutchman will be keen to make an impression having been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League - notably Manchester United - for so long. And with Klopp having giving the former PSV star a big billing, the expectation is high.