Will my FIFA 20 Ultimate Team copy over in FIFA 21?

FUT fanatics will be wondering what will happen to their progress and points in the new game - we've got you covered

FIFA 21 comes out on October 9, 2020 and EA Sports has been enticing fans with a series of teaser trailers and steady drip of details about the new game - including the top 100 players.

One of the most popular game modes in the FIFA series is Ultimate Team and keen subscribers to the FUT way of life are wondering if their data will copy over from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21.

With the game hitting screens soon, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Aspects of Ultimate Team can be copied or carried over from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21, as long as the games are played on the same platform.

That means if you played FIFA 20 on the Xbox One, but want to play FIFA 21 on a PlayStation 4, your Ultimate Team data will not be compatible for copy.

The bulk of the items and detail from your Ultimate Team profile cannot be carried over to the new game.

Which items can I copy over from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team to FIFA 21?

You will be able to copy over a limited number of items from your Ultimate Team on FIFA 20 to FIFA 21.

FUT Item Will it carry over to FIFA 21 FUT Club profile Yes FIFA Points Yes FIFA Credits (FCC) TBC XP level TBC Coins No Cards No Unopened packs & unassigned Items No Match records & history No FUT Club data & records No Progress & Division levels No Achievements & trophies No

The FUT Club profile, including the Club name and establishment date will carry over.

You will also have the option of making a one-time transfer of your FIFA Points, which can be done from the date FIFA 21 is available to play until December 31, 2020.

Unfortunately, however, not all items are transferable.

Ultimate Team coins and cards will not carry over from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21, nor will unopened packs or unassigned items. Your Club data and records, as well as division levels are also non-transferable.

It has been reported that FIFA Credits and XP levels will also be non-transferable, but EA Sports has not yet confirmed that this is the case.

Will FIFA 21 Ultimate Team carry over on a cross-gen basis?

If you buy FIFA 21 for the PS4 or Xbox One, you will be able to carry over your progress to next-gen platforms like the PS5 or Xbox Series-X.

EA Sports has confirmed that all progress and content acquired on Ultimate Team in the new game will be transferable from PS4 to PS5 (and vice-versa) and Xbox One to Xbox Series-X (and vice-versa).

You can find out more about this and EA Sports' 'Dual Entitlement' offer here.