Wilfried Bony nearing Swansea City exit, says Graham Potter

The Cote d'Ivoire striker has been linked with a move to Qatar and Turkey

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says that Wilfried Bony is edging closer to an exit from the club.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Qatari side Al-Sadd and Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

The attacker recently returned to action with the Liberty Stadium outfit having been sidelined since February last year owing to a knee injury.

He has managed seven appearances this season for the Championship side, scoring once and the English tactician has acknowledged that the forward could depart the Swans this January.

"The Wilf situation is progressing a little bit I think," Potter told club website.

"He's got a couple of options. It's moving a little bit more, the possibility of him leaving, but until it's all finalised and done, he's a Swansea City player. I remain open-minded."