Wijnaldum claims ‘no update’ on his Liverpool future as Barcelona rumours rage on

The Netherlands international midfielder continues to run down his current contract at Anfield and could become a free agent in the summer

Georginio Wijnaldum claims there is “no update” to offer on his future at , with the Dutch midfielder continuing to run his contract down towards free agency.

If no fresh terms are agreed at Anfield, the international will walk away for nothing at the end of the season. A move to Barcelona has been mooted, with Ronald Koeman keen on reuniting with his fellow countryman.

Taking on a fresh challenge at Camp Nou would hold appeal to Wijnaldum, despite all that he has achieved in . He has helped Liverpool to , UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League crowns, with over 200 appearances for the Reds along the way.

His four-and-a-half year spell on Merseyside may be coming to a close, but Wijnaldum is continuing to play his cards close to his chest when it comes to contract matters.

“There is no update yet,” he told Sky Sports ahead of a meeting with on Thursday. “I also think I’m not the one who should give the update. The club should do that. So if there is an update, the club will give it.”

For now, Wijnaldum wants on-field matters at Liverpool to dominate.

The Reds have endured uncharacteristic struggles of late, leading to them slipping to fourth in the Premier League table, and a spark needs to be rekindled in order for Klopp’s men to avoid seeing their reign as kings of England being brought to a close after just one season.

Wijnaldum is adamant that they are relishing the opportunity to become hunters.

He added on the tussle for more major silverware: “This has changed the situation because normally the hunted have been us but now we have to hunt the other teams that are above us.

“The way we want to play, the way we want to play against every team, that will not change. I think we are not really busy with trying to defend a title, we are more busy with winning games.

“To defend the title, you can’t look too far ahead. You have to look game by game instead of putting pressure on ourselves that we have to defend the championship.

“Of course we want that and will do everything possible to keep it that way, but the mindset is not that we need to defend the title we are more like ‘we need to improve our game and we need to get better’.”