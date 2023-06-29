Why Wrexham are no ‘little project’ for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as Danny Ward hails ‘amazing impact’ of Hollywood stars

Wrexham academy graduate Danny Ward has explained why the Dragons are no “little project” for superstar co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Takeover completed in 2021

Promotion secured last season

Impact made on and off the field

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood pair have been calling the shots at SToK Racecourse since February 2021, with investment on and off the pitch helping to deliver a record-breaking promotion and added exposure around the world. Reynolds and McElhenney have bought into the passion of football, with Wales international Ward – who was born in Wrexham and came through the club’s youth system – impressed by what he has seen in his home town.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ward has told Football Betting & Odds of the impact North American actors have made in North Wales: “Some people maybe have a perception of A-list Hollywood actors, that it might be a little project for them, a bit of fun. But you can see that they’re fully invested in the football club and the city. It’s weird saying city, because it is now! When I was down at the game, it might have been that day or a couple of days later they were picking up the freedom to the city, you know? To get that sort of accolade, you don’t just get that for owning a football club and putting a few quid in. That’s by being fully invested in the place, and they’ve been amazing for everything in Wrexham so far.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game that Ward attended was a thrilling contest between Wrexham and fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County – with Ben Foster saving a stoppage-time penalty in that fixture – and the Leicester goalkeeper is being swept along for the ride by Reynolds and McElhenney. He added: “Ever since I left, I’ve still been following them, but it’s just happier times for us now! I went to the Notts County game, which was one of the best games of football I’ve ever seen at any level. It was incredible. But what’s going on there is brilliant. Obviously, the football side of things is there for everyone to see. You know, with the documentary and how well they’re doing. The owners bring massive publicity to the city, which I think is huge as well.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are preparing to return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years, having landed the National League title and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas last season, with their League Two campaign in 2023-24 set to open with a home date against MK Dons on August 5.