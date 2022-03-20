Why was Messi left out of PSG's clash with Monaco? Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence explained

Why was Lionel Messi left out of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Monaco? GOAL is here to explain the reason behind the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's surprise absence.

PSG arrived at Stade Louis II on Sunday looking to take another big step towards the Ligue 1 title, with Mauricio Pochettino's side boasting a commanding 16 point lead at the top of the table after 29 games.

Messi was not included in Pochettino's final 21-man squad for the trip to Monaco, though, raising fears over his fitness heading into the business end of the season.

Why was Messi omitted from the PSG squad?

Messi was one of seven first-team players unable to make the final squad, with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Angel Di Maria missing out through injury.

PSG gave a short explanation for each players' absence on their official website, and Messi was declared unavailable due to a bout of flu, which he has been treated for over the past three days.

How long will Messi be out for?

No official time frame has been given for Messi's recovery, but supporters will hope that he will be back to full fitness after the international break.

The 34-year-old is due to link up with the Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador this week, with PSG not due back in action until April 3 - when Lorient are due to arrive at Parc des Princes.

How many games has Messi missed in 2021-22?

Messi's first season at PSG has been disrupted by a number of fitness issues, with the forward managing just 26 appearances across all competitions for the club to date.

The former Barcelona superstar, who moved to Parc des Princes on a free transfer last summer, has now missed 11 games due to a combination of injuries and illness, which goes some way to explaining his modest contribution of just seven goals and 11 assists.

