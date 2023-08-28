Explained: Why Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk may face extended ban for his red card against Newcastle

The Football Association may sanction Virgil van Dijk further after he appeared to criticise the referee's decision to dismiss him.

Van Dijk sent off against Newcastle

Reportedly abused officials

Could be sanctioned for multiple games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool captain was shown a straight red card in the first half of Liverpool’s comeback win at Newcastle for a questionable challenge that denied Alexander Isak a goal-scoring opportunity. Darwin Nunez scored two goals off the bench to give the 10-man Reds three points.

Van Dijk will be suspended for one game, but the FA may take additional action against him for his behaviour after being shown the red card. The defender appeared to use abusive language against referee John Brooks, calling the decision a "f*cking joke," and initially refused to leave the pitch. The Dutch centre-back also looked to have a heated confrontation with fourth official Craig Pawson.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Depending on what is mentioned in the referee's report, Van Dijk may face additional sanctions from the football authorities.' According to FA regulations, players can face further penalties for 'improper behaviour' such as harsh language. The FA rulebook specifies it will penalise "confrontational" behaviour, and several players have in the past received additional matches to their initial punishment for behaviour towards officials after receiving a red card.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Due to their late show on Tyneside, Liverpool are still unbeaten this season, and their seven points from three games are good for fourth place in the standings. Klopp's men will be without their captain for at least their next game against Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3.