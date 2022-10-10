Why is Messi not playing for PSG vs Benfica? Argentine forward's absence explained

Lionel Messi will not play against Benfica in the Champions League after sustaining an injury in the game in Portugal last week.

Messi injured playing Benfica

Missed gamed against Reims

Injury not described as serious by PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was injured in PSG's third group game of the Champions League last week against Benfica. His wonderful strike had the Parisians 1-0 up before Benfica equalised. Messi was then forced off with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. As reported by GOAL, he will miss the return fixture tomorrow due to the injury he sustained, with PSG later confirming he is not in the matchday squad.

WHEN CAN WE EXPECT MESSI BACK? PSG have described the injury as 'small calf discomfort', so it is unlikely the Argentine wizard will miss too much action and may be able to feature in the Classique fixture against Marseille on Sunday, October 16.