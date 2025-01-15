Why do Ipswich Town have three stars on their shirt?

The Tractor Boys have three stars on their shirt and it's related to success and pride.

The use of stars on football jerseys has become a universally recognized emblem in football, symbolizing a team's accomplishments and milestones. This tradition carries a rich history and holds significant meaning within the sport.

The concept of the star system originated in Italy, with Juventus FC pioneering it in 1958. To celebrate their tenth Serie A championship, the club placed a small golden star above their crest. This innovative gesture set a precedent, inspiring other Italian teams to adopt the practice, typically adding a star for every ten domestic league titles secured.

Elsewhere, various football associations embraced the star system to honour teams' successes, particularly on the global stage. World Cup victors prominently showcase their triumphs through stars—Brazil, for instance, proudly displays five, while England has one, representing their 1966 triumph.

But what about Ipswich Town? Why do they sport three stars on the back of their shirt? As GOAL finds out...

What do Ipswich Town's stars on their shirt mean?

Ipswich Town proudly displays three stars on the back of their shirts, a design element that was relocated from the top of their badge in 2022. These stars aren't just decorative—they tell the story of the club’s historic triumphs.

Each star symbolizes a major trophy in Ipswich's cabinet. The first commemorates the 1962 league title secured under the legendary Sir Alf Ramsey. The second and third honour the incredible successes achieved during Sir Bobby Robson's tenure: the FA Cup victory in 1978 and the UEFA Cup triumph in 1981.

Ipswich Town 24-25 home kit design & price

The Umbro Ipswich Town 2024-25 home kit officially hit the shelves on July 6, 2024, giving fans plenty to celebrate as they gear up for the new season.

It brings back a classic touch, featuring sleek white pinstripes—a design element fans haven't seen in nearly ten years—complemented by a sharp navy trim.

Adding to its charm, the jersey showcases a modern twist on the club crest, now encased in a shield surround for extra emphasis. To mark Umbro's 100th anniversary, the kit includes the iconic diamond design with a striking red centre, a nod to the brand's storied history in football fashion. The full ensemble pairs the bold blue shirt with crisp white shorts and matching blue socks, creating a cohesive and stylish look that's sure to stand out.

The price for Ipswich's 2024-25 home kit varies slightly across different retailers: