Why has the shhh celebration been removed from FIFA 21?

The presence of the shhh celebration has been a point of negative reception by FIFA gamers in recent years, and here's what you need to know about it

Anticipation has been building for the release of FIFA 21 on October 9, with a handful of new features and even sleeker, more realistic gameplay all promised.

One thing that won't be returning, however, is the massively unpopular 'shhh' celebration that has been a mainstay of FIFA games in editions past.

So why has it been removed now? Goal takes a look.

Why is the shhh celebration no longer in FIFA 21?

The shhh celebration will be removed starting with the release of FIFA 21 and all ongoing versions due to the overwhelmingly negative reception it had from gamers.

The celebration in FIFA was infamous in that users who activated the celebration after scoring a goal would subsequently time-waste excessively, therefore stalling play with their gloating.

EA Sports eradicated the celebration in order to minimise potential 'toxic' behaviour displayed by gamers with their taunting of the opposition, leading to great annoyance and frustration.

In real life, 'shush' celebration has been used by footballers to silence opposition fans or even their own individual critics.

But going forward, there will be no such celebration to be used within FIFA, with EA Sports gameplay producer Sam Rivera having stated that such actions were taken after listening to calls from FIFA gamers.

"We were told by the community that there's toxic behaviours in the game, and we wanted to make sure we removed them," said Rivera.

"So we removed some of the celebrations that people thought were not the best idea to have in the game."

Additionally, the 'pigeon' and 'dab' celebrations could also be under threat of removal.

What other celebrations have been removed in FIFA 21?

Along with the shhh celebration, the A-OK celebration as made famous by Dele Alli will not make a reappearance.

The celebration has been retired after just one year following its debut in FIFA 20, potentially due to the fact that the player no longer celebrates his goals in such a manner in reality.

While those two celebrations have been erased, there are still a handful of new goal celebrations to be introduced in FIFA 21.

Erling Haaland's trademark cross-legged celebration will be introduced for the October 9 release, as well as cover star Kylian Mbappe's 'cry-baby' pose.