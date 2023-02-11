Explained: Why Fede Valverde did thumb celebration in Club World Cup final for Real Madrid to honour fabulous baby news

Federico Valverde celebrated his first goal in the Club World Cup final for Real Madrid by honouring some great news about his partner's pregnancy.

Couple thought pregnancy was lost

Found out the baby is coming after all

Valverde scores twice the day after news

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring his first goal in the Club World Cup final on Saturday against Al-Hilal, Valverde celebrated by sucking his thumb, in a tribute to the news he and his partner recently received regarding her pregnancy. They thought they had lost the child, but were told on Friday that the baby was fine, leading to a rush of happy emotions for the Real Madrid player.

WHAT THEY SAID: His partner Mina Bonino quote tweeted Real Madrid after they tagged her in a post, saying: "Recently, news came out that I had lost a pregnancy. I was not able to deny it, because it was what we believed would happen. It was incompatible with life. We prepare for a month for the worst. As the pregnancy was very advanced we had to confirm it with the test.

"And after having cried for a whole month, having mourned, while I had my second son in my belly, yesterday the unexpected news came to us: the baby is fine. Everything is normal. We haven't processed it yet, it was a very difficult month and this is starting over. THANK YOU."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valverde had been under pressure in recent weeks for being out of form, but has answered his critics in style by scoring twice in the FIFA Club World Cup final after receiving the heart-warming news.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE AND REAL MADRID? After their Club World Cup final Real Madrid face Elche in La Liga on February 15.