Why a Qatar £6bn takeover of Man Utd would be CATASTROPHIC for PSG & their hopes of European domination

Supposed interest from Qatar in a £6 billion ($7bn) takeover of Manchester United could spell bad news for Paris Saint-Germain, reports L’Equipe.

Glazer family inviting bids for Red Devils

Interest from Europe, America & Middle East

Ligue 1 giants may see spending reined in

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are in the process of inviting bids from interested suitors, with a deadline that will pass on Friday being set by the Glazer family. Various parties are said to be keen on the Premier League heavyweights, including British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Twitter tycoon Elon Musk, but it is money from the Middle East that is making the most headlines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are among those said to be plotting an approach for United, with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ruled out of the running due to their ownership of Paris Saint-Germain. There would, however, be some crossing of paths there and that could lead to focus being shifted away from PSG.

AND WHAT'S MORE: L’Equipe reports that QSI are concerned about the lack of profitability and potential global expansion that is possible within Ligue 1 circles, with the English top-flight a much more attractive proposition. Losses at Parc des Princes are – with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi around – said to extend to around €200m (£178m/$214m) per year, which is clearly not sustainable over a prolonged period of time.

WHAT NEXT? There are suggestions, if Qatari funds were to be pumped into Manchester United, that a project at Old Trafford would take priority for Middle Eastern investors, leading to European ambition at PSG being reined in – which would inevitably lead to high-profile departures and a serious cutting of costs in the transfer market.