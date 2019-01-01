Who is the worst player on FIFA 20?

Almost 50 players in FIFA 20 have a rating of 48 or lower, but who are the worst players in this year's game?

Lionel Messi is the best player in FIFA 20, but which lesser-known names have the unwanted distinction of being the worst players in the game?

Five players are rated 47 overall in FIFA 20, making them the worst players in the game, with four of those playing in 's League Two. Chongqing Dangdai striker Yin Congyao, Crewe goalkeeper Sam Booth, Grimsby midfielder Brandon McPherson and Lincoln duo Gianluca Bucci and Joshua Woodcock all rank as the worst players in FIFA 20.

The four English-based players are all teenagers and thus have potential abilities in Career Mode ranging in the 50s and 60s overall, while Yin Congyao is 22 years old at the start of the game and has a potential score of 57.

Gillingham's Simon Royce is an interesting addition to the FIFA 20 database. The goalkeeper was last in the game in FIFA 11 when he had an overall score of 61, but retired from playing in 2011-12 to become a goalkeeping coach.

However, the Gills had an injury crisis in September 2019, forcing coach Royce to take a spot on the bench for the League One clash against Oxford and thus become an eligible squad member for FIFA 20. Royce is now 48 years old, the same number as his rating in FIFA 20!

Like many of the players on this list, Royce does not have a card in FIFA Ultimate Team, with many of the lowest-rated players in the game not having their photos included. The lowest-rated players in FIFA Ultimate Team are all 48 overall, with 28 players in total rated 48 in that game mode.

There are 48 players rated 48 or lower in Career Mode, with the majority of those coming from the Chinese , League Two, or the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

FIFA 20: Worst players

Rank Player Position Club Rating 1 Yin Congyao ST Chongqing Dangdai 47 2 G Bucci CB Lincoln 47 3 B McPherson RM Grimsby 47 4 S Booth GK Crewe 47 5 J Woodcock RB Lincoln 47 6 S Royce GK Gillingham 48 7 Pan Ximing CM Hebei Fortune 48 8 Shan Huanhuan ST Dalian Yifang 48 9 K Fujikawa CM Jubilo Iwata 48 10 H Shirai ST Gamba Osaka 48 11 R Roache ST Blackpool 48 12 Zhang Yufeng CM Beijing Renhe 48 13 B Worman ST Cambridge 48 14 L Offord CDM Crewe 48 15 Liu Guobo CM Beijing Guoan 48 16 E Tweed CM Derry 48 17 Shao Shuai CB Beijing Renhe 48 18 Wang Peng CAM Guangzhou R&F 48 19 G Sykes-Kenworthy GK Bradford 48 20 J Norville-Williams LB Cambridge 48 21 R Wikberg CB Ostersunds 48 22 J Ryan CM UCD 48 23 M Gallagher LM Finn Harps 48 24 G Yow ST DC United 48 25 K Barker CM Peterborough 48 26 H Burrows CM Peterborough 48 27 Tao Qianglong RM Hebei Fortune 48 28 D Wallentinsson CM Sirius 48 29 Xiao Mingjie CB Shanghai SIPG 48 30 Wang Haijian CM Shanghai Shenhua 48 31 F Nevarez RB Juarez 48 32 O Watkinson ST Blackpool 48 33 S Graham LWB Blackpool 48 34 M Peck CDM Plymouth 48 35 J Belehouan LB 48 36 P Martin GK Waterford 48 37 V Storsve GK Lillestrom 48 38 Huang Jiahui CB Dalian Yifang 48 39 Zhang Wei CM Hebei Fortune 48 40 C Heath CM Crewe 48 41 B Sault CM Lincoln 48 42 B Barr RB Derry 48 43 R McKinley CM Derry 48 44 I Akinsete RB UCD 48 45 Z Al Oyouni RB Lincoln 48 46 H Kyprianou CM Leyton Orient 48 47 J Hope LB Grimsby 48 48 J Starbuck CM Grimsby 48 49 Zhou Ting LB Dalian Yifang 49 50 Zhang Junzhe RB Hebei Fortune 49

*All ratings shown and clubs listed are taken from the FIFA 20 database used for Career Mode.