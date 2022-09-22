Who is the World Cup's all-time top goalscorer?

Goal takes a look at the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the World Cup

Miroslav Klose is the all-time top goalscorer in the World Cup's history with 16 goals to his name in 24 matches.

The German forward made his World Cup debut in 2002 and went on to represent his country until the 2014 Brazil World Cup, winning the Golden Boot in 2006 in the process.

Before Klose, Brazil's legendary striker Ronaldo was at the top of the charts with 15 goals in 19 matches, spread out over four World Cups.

The iconic attacker won the Golden Boot in 2002, scoring eight times as Brazil emerged victorious.

Klose surpassed Ronaldo in the 2014 World Cup semi-final against Brazil in Germany's 7-1 win over the hosts.

Ronaldo is followed by another Germany legend in Gerd Muller, who scored 14 goals in just two editions of the tournament (1970 and 1974).

He along with Just Fontaine and Sandor Kocsis are the only players to have scored 10 or more World Cup goals in just one edition of the competition.

Brazil great Pele is the fifth-highest goalscorer of all time in the World Cup, scoring 12 goals in four editions, but surprisingly never winning the Golden Boot.

Thomas Muller 2010 World CupGetty Images

Germany and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is the only still active player to have netted 10 or more goals in the World Cup.

Muller has played in three editions so far, but has managed to score in only two of them.

World Cup all-time top goal scorers

Pos

Player

Team

Goals

Matches

1

Miroslav Klose

Germany

16

24

2

Ronaldo

Brazil

15

19

3

Gerd Muller

West Germany

14

13

4

Just Fontaine

France

13

6

5

Pele

Brazil

12

14

=6

Sandor Kocsis

Hungary

11

5

=6

Jurgen Klinsmann

West Germany

11

17

=8

Helmut Rahn

West Germany

10

10

=8

Gary Lineker

England

10

12

=8

Gabriel Batistuta

Argentina

10

12

=8

Teofilo Cubillas

Peru

10

13

=8

Thomas Muller

Germany

10

16

=8

Grzegorz Lato

Poland

10

20