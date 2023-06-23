Who will be the first Wrexham signing funded by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney this summer after ‘element of truth’ admission from Phil Parkinson?

Wrexham are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, with Phil Parkinson admitting that there is an “element of truth” to some rumours.

Dragons back in the Football League

Hollywood owners calling the shots

Linked with a number of players

WHAT HAPPENED? Dragons co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to make the funds available for marquee additions at SToK Racecourse, with more money being raised from important commercial deals. Wrexham were being linked with former Wales international Gareth Bale at one stage, and have tied ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster to a new contract, but they are yet to welcome any fresh faces through the doors.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has said when asked about recruitment plans: “We get linked with a lot of players. Some have got an element of truth in, some haven’t got any at all. We are working hard behind the scenes to add quality and we are looking at several options but like I have stressed before, we won’t be making signings just for the sake of it, and just to say we have completed a signing. We don’t need to do that, and we are going into pre-season with a good squad already.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are said to be keen on former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell and St Mirren striker Curtis Main, with Parkinson adding on efforts to get bodies on board: “A couple of players we want, we have spoken to the clubs where they are under contract. Those deals are obviously not straightforward. But we are well prepared to wait for the players we feel can make a difference. If not, we are more than happy with the squad we have got.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will return to pre-season training next week, ahead of a summer tour to the United States, and are looking to piece together a squad that can build on their record-breaking promotion back to the Football League – with their 2023-24 campaign set to begin with a home date against MK Dons on August 5.