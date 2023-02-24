Which team has won the most League Cups? Every single winner since 1961 and most successful clubs listed

Carabao Cup Trophy
GOAL tells you everything you need to know about League Cup winners since the competition's inception.

The League Cup is an annual knockout competition open to any club within the top four levels of the English football league system.

The inaugural edition was held in the 1960-61 season. It is usually concluded in February, allowing the participating teams to lift their first domestic silverware ahead of the FA Cup and the Premier League.

It is played over seven rounds with single-leg ties, barring the semi-finals. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the winners of this prestigious competition since its inception in the 1960s.

Man City Carabao Cup trophyGetty Images

Which team has won the most League Cups?

Liverpool have won the League Cup nine times, which is the most by any side. Their most recent win came in the 2021-22 season when they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Carabao Cup trophy 2021-22Getty

Full list of League Cup winners

Season WinnerRunner-up
1961Aston VillaRotherham United
1962Norwich CityRochdale
1963Birmingham CityAston Villa
1964Leicester CityStoke City
1965ChelseaLeicester City
1966West Bromwich AlbionWest Ham United
1967Queens Park RangersWest Bromwich Albion
1968Leeds UnitedArsenal
1969Swindon Town Arsenal
1970Manchester CityWest Bromwich Albion
1971Tottenham HotspurNorwich City
1972Stoke CityChelsea
1973Tottenham HotspurNorwich City
1974Wolverhampton WanderersManchester City
1975Aston VillaNorwich City
1976Manchester CityNewcastle United
1977Aston VillaEverton
1978Nottingham ForestLiverpool
1979Nottingham ForestSouthampton
1980Wolverhampton WanderersNottingham Forest
1981LiverpoolWest Ham United
1982LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur
1983LiverpoolManchester United
1984LiverpoolEverton
1985Norwich CitySunderland
1986Oxford UnitedQueens Park Rangers
1987Arsenal Liverpool
1988Luton TownArsenal
1989Nottingham ForestLuton Town
1990Nottingham ForestOldham Athletic
1991Sheffield WednesdayManchester United
1992Manchester UnitedNottingham Forest
1993ArsenalSheffield Wednesday
1994Aston Villa Manchester United
1995LiverpoolBolton Wanderers
1996Aston VillaLeeds United
1997Leicester CityMiddlesbrough
1998ChelseaMiddlesbrough
1999Tottenham HotspurLeicester City
2000Leicester CityTranmere Rovers
2001LiverpoolBirmingham City
2002Blackburn RoversTottenham Hotspur
2003LiverpoolManchester United
2004MiddlesbroughBolton Wanderers
2005Chelsea Liverpool
2006Manchester UnitedWigan Athletic
2007ChelseaArsenal
2008Tottenham HotspurChelsea
2009Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur
2010Manchester UnitedAston Villa
2011Birmingham CityArsenal
2012Liverpool Cardiff City
2013Swansea CityBradford City
2014Manchester CitySunderland
2015ChelseaTottenham Hotspur
2016Manchester CityLiverpool
2017Manchester UnitedSouthampton
2018Manchester CityArsenal
2019Manchester CityChelsea
2020Manchester CityAston Villa
2021Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur
2022LiverpoolChelsea

Aston Villa were the first team to lift the League Cup in the 1960-61 season. They were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United at Millmoor, but they turned around the tie at Villa Park with a clinical 3-0 win in the second leg of the final.

In fact, the Villans are the third-most successful team in the competition with five wins, bettered only by Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8).

Chelsea and Manchester United also share the third spot with them as both the Premier League clubs have won the competition five times each.

However, in the last decade, it has been complete dominance by Manchester City as they have won the showpiece event six times.

