Where to watch & stream Liga MX games live

The Clausura is well underway with Monterrey holding a decent lead at the top of the table. Here's how you can watch Liga MX at home.

The 2023 season of Liga MX kicked off on the 6th of January and things couldn't be any more tighter at the top with Monterrey leading the table with just six points separating the top 6.

The Liga MX format remains unchanged: the regular season will consist of 17 days in which all the participating clubs will face each other. The four clubs that finish at the top of the standings will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, while the teams that finish fifth through tenth will enter the playoffs to battle for the other four quarterfinal spots.

Currently, Monterrey, Toluca, Tigres and Guadalajara occupy the direct playoff spots with Club America and Pachuca just outside. Here is how you can experience the excitement of Liga MX at home.

How to watch & stream Liga MX games on TV & online

As the majority of Mexico's top clubs have unique contracts with different broadcasters, it might be a little more challenging to watch the games than normal.

Many media outlets, including TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, ESPN Mexico, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium, and Afizzionados, have secured the broadcast rights in Mexico for 2023.

Mexico TV channel & stream: TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, ESPN Mexico, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium, and Afizzionados U.S. TV channel & stream: TUDN/Peacock TV UK TV channel & stream: N/A

Streaming games is even simpler for American fans.

The majority of the league is covered by TUDN, which has the rights to broadcast about 75 percent of league games. Instead, FuboTV has matches available for streaming.

However, match highlights are available on Youtube for anybody to access globally on Liga MX's official Youtube channel.

Upcoming MLS games on TV

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 3 Club Tijuana vs Atlas FS 2/ Fox Deportes 10:15pm Mar 4 Club Leon vs Atletico de San Luis TUDN 6 pm Mar 4 Club America vs Pachuca TUDN 10:05 pm Mar 4 Monterrey vs Juarez FS+/Fox Deportes 10:30pm Mar 4 Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna Telemundo, Peacock TV 10:30pm

You can see a list of the upcoming Liga MX games to watch in the table above.