Where to watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches live in Singapore: TV, online streaming & channels

All you need to know to follow the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup in Singapore

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup kicks off on December 20 as the best national teams in Southeast Asia battle it out for top honours and it sure promises to be a hugely exciting tournament.

Can Thailand successfully defend their title?

Or will Indonesia finally lift the coveted trophy for the first time?

And can Singapore improve on their run to the semi-finals from the previous edition?

GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your AFF Championship festive football binge.

TV Schedule in Singapore for all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches

DateFixtureKick offTV Channel / Live Stream
Dec 20, 2022Cambodia vs Philippines6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 20, 2022Brunei vs Thailand8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 21, 2022Myanmar vs Malaysia6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 21, 2022Laos vs Vietnam8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 23, 2022Indonesia vs Cambodia5:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 23, 2022Philippines vs Brunei6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 24, 2022Singapore vs Myanmar6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 24, 2022Malaysia vs Laos8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 26, 2022Brunei vs Indonesia6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 26, 2022Thailand vs Philippines8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 27, 2022Laos vs Singapore6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 27, 2022Vietnam vs Malaysia8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 29, 2022Indonesia vs Thailand5:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 29, 2022Cambodia vs Brunei6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 30, 2022Myanmar vs Laos6pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Dec 30, 2022Singapore vs Vietnam8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Jan 2, 2022Thailand vs Cambodia8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Jan 2, 2022Philippines vs Indonesia8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Jan 3, 2022Malaysia vs Singapore8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
Jan 3, 2022Vietnam vs Myanmar8:30pmMediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on Mediacorp in Singapore

Mediacorp will be AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022's broadcast partner in Singapore and will have rights to broadcast all games live on selected channels.

"The deal underlines Mediacorp’s ongoing efforts to offer exclusive football action for free to a wide national audience, as part of its continued commitment to rallying audiences behind Team Singapore athletes and supporting the local sports scene," said Mediacorp and the AFF in a joint media release

Mediacorp's Channel 5 will air all matches LIVE on TV in Singapore from December 20, 2022 right up to the final on January 16, 2023.

Additionally, all games will be shown via live stream on the meWATCH platform. You can find the link to meWATCH here.

