Where to watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches live in Singapore: TV, online streaming & channels

All you need to know to follow the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup in Singapore

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup kicks off on December 20 as the best national teams in Southeast Asia battle it out for top honours and it sure promises to be a hugely exciting tournament.

Can Thailand successfully defend their title?

Or will Indonesia finally lift the coveted trophy for the first time?

And can Singapore improve on their run to the semi-finals from the previous edition?

GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your AFF Championship festive football binge.

TV Schedule in Singapore for all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches

Date Fixture Kick off TV Channel / Live Stream Dec 20, 2022 Cambodia vs Philippines 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 20, 2022 Brunei vs Thailand 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 21, 2022 Myanmar vs Malaysia 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 21, 2022 Laos vs Vietnam 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 23, 2022 Indonesia vs Cambodia 5:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 23, 2022 Philippines vs Brunei 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 24, 2022 Singapore vs Myanmar 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 24, 2022 Malaysia vs Laos 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 26, 2022 Brunei vs Indonesia 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 26, 2022 Thailand vs Philippines 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 27, 2022 Laos vs Singapore 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 27, 2022 Vietnam vs Malaysia 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 29, 2022 Indonesia vs Thailand 5:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 29, 2022 Cambodia vs Brunei 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 30, 2022 Myanmar vs Laos 6pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Dec 30, 2022 Singapore vs Vietnam 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Jan 2, 2022 Thailand vs Cambodia 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Jan 2, 2022 Philippines vs Indonesia 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Jan 3, 2022 Malaysia vs Singapore 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH Jan 3, 2022 Vietnam vs Myanmar 8:30pm Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on Mediacorp in Singapore

Mediacorp will be AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022's broadcast partner in Singapore and will have rights to broadcast all games live on selected channels.

"The deal underlines Mediacorp’s ongoing efforts to offer exclusive football action for free to a wide national audience, as part of its continued commitment to rallying audiences behind Team Singapore athletes and supporting the local sports scene," said Mediacorp and the AFF in a joint media release

Mediacorp's Channel 5 will air all matches LIVE on TV in Singapore from December 20, 2022 right up to the final on January 16, 2023.

Additionally, all games will be shown via live stream on the meWATCH platform. You can find the link to meWATCH here.