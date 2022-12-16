Where to watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches live in Singapore: TV, online streaming & channels

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup kicks off on December 20 as the best national teams in Southeast Asia battle it out for top honours and it sure promises to be a hugely exciting tournament.
Can Thailand successfully defend their title?
Or will Indonesia finally lift the coveted trophy for the first time?
And can Singapore improve on their run to the semi-finals from the previous edition?
GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your AFF Championship festive football binge.
TV Schedule in Singapore for all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick off
|TV Channel / Live Stream
|Dec 20, 2022
|Cambodia vs Philippines
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 20, 2022
|Brunei vs Thailand
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 21, 2022
|Myanmar vs Malaysia
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 21, 2022
|Laos vs Vietnam
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 23, 2022
|Indonesia vs Cambodia
|5:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 23, 2022
|Philippines vs Brunei
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 24, 2022
|Singapore vs Myanmar
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 24, 2022
|Malaysia vs Laos
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 26, 2022
|Brunei vs Indonesia
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 26, 2022
|Thailand vs Philippines
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 27, 2022
|Laos vs Singapore
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 27, 2022
|Vietnam vs Malaysia
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 29, 2022
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|5:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 29, 2022
|Cambodia vs Brunei
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 30, 2022
|Myanmar vs Laos
|6pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Dec 30, 2022
|Singapore vs Vietnam
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Jan 2, 2022
|Thailand vs Cambodia
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Jan 2, 2022
|Philippines vs Indonesia
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Jan 3, 2022
|Malaysia vs Singapore
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
|Jan 3, 2022
|Vietnam vs Myanmar
|8:30pm
|Mediacorp Channel 5 / meWATCH
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on Mediacorp in Singapore
Mediacorp will be AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022's broadcast partner in Singapore and will have rights to broadcast all games live on selected channels.
"The deal underlines Mediacorp’s ongoing efforts to offer exclusive football action for free to a wide national audience, as part of its continued commitment to rallying audiences behind Team Singapore athletes and supporting the local sports scene," said Mediacorp and the AFF in a joint media release
Mediacorp's Channel 5 will air all matches LIVE on TV in Singapore from December 20, 2022 right up to the final on January 16, 2023.
Additionally, all games will be shown via live stream on the meWATCH platform. You can find the link to meWATCH here.