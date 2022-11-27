When is the FA Cup third round draw 2022-23? Date, time, teams & where to watch
The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well in 2022-23, with one of the most eagerly-anticipated dates in the English football calendar almost upon us – third round draw day.
It is at this stage that sides from the Premier League and Championship join the party, with there still non-league representation to be found as supposed minnows dream of giant killings.
So, when does the draw take place and which teams will be in the hat? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
When is the 2022-23 FA Cup third round draw?
|What:
|FA Cup third round draw
|Date:
|November 28, 2022
|Time:
|7pm GMT
|TV channel:
|BBC Two
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday November 28, 2022. It will start at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).
Which teams are in the 2022-23 FA Cup third round draw?
A total of 64 teams will be involved in the FA Cup third round, with all of those hoping to head down a path that leads to Wembley Stadium and major silverware. It is at this stage that the big boys enter the fray, with shoulders set to be rubbed with teams from further down the football pyramid.
You can see the ball numbers for the draw below:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall
64. Newport County or Derby County
How can I watch the 2022-23 FA Cup third round draw on TV?
The third round draw will be televised live in the UK on BBC Two.
|Country
|TV channel
|Stream
|United Kingdom
|BBC / ITV
|BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub
|United States
|ESPN
|ESPN+
BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup action in the UK, with streaming available on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX apps.
ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with live streaming on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised matches.
FA Cup 2022-23 round dates
|Date
|Round
|Aug 6-Oct 15, 2022
|Qualifying rounds
|Nov 5, 2022
|First round proper
|Nov 26, 2022
|Second round proper
|Jan 7, 2023
|Third round proper
|Jan 28, 2023
|Fourth round proper
|Mar 1, 2023
|Fifth round proper
|Mar 18, 2023
|Quarter-finals
|Apr 22, 2023
|Semi-finals
|Jun 3, 2023
|Final
The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6, 2022 - with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date as they ran through to October 15.
November 4 delivered the first round proper, with 48 teams joining the 32 winners from the qualifying stages.
The third round will kick off in early January, once those from the top and second tiers are back up to speed following the World Cup break, while the final itself is due to be held at Wembley Stadium on June 3, 2023.
