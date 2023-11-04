When is the FA Cup second round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup draw

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in football and the 2023-24 edition will soon be heading into the second round.

A total of 80 teams will be whittled down to 40 in the first round ties, but when will the draw for the next round take place?

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

Date: Sunday November 5 Time: 2:30pm GMT / 9:30am ET TV & stream: ITV1, ITVX

The FA Cup second round draw will be held on Sunday November 5, 2023 at 2:30pm. It will be available to watch and stream live on ITV1 and ITVX, in between coverage of the games between Chesterfield and Portsmouth and Crew and Derby County.

How to watch the FA Cup second round draw - live stream & TV channel

Country TV & stream United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX United States ESPN+

The draw for the FA Cup second round will form part of ITV's live coverage of the round.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV1 and available to stream live using ITVX.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Which teams are in the FA Cup second round draw?

The 40 winners of the first round will advance to the second round of the FA Cup. No new teams enter the competition at this stage, meaning there will be a total of 20 fixtures.

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2023-24 FA Cup here.

When will the FA Cup second round games be played?

The FA Cup 2023-24 second round fixtures will be played across December 1, 2 and 3. Precise dates will be finalised after the draw.

