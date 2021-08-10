What number will ex-Barcelona star Messi wear at PSG?

The Argentine has been so synonymous with the No 10 shirt at Barca for so long, but he is prepared to take on a brand-new number in Paris

It is hard to imagine a world in which Lionel Messi does not play for Barcelona, but that is very much set to be reality.

News of Messi leaving his beloved Barcelona due to contract disagreements came as a shock, with the Argentine now having agreed a two-year contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

After embodying the No 10 shirt at Camp Nou for so long, what number will he wear at the Parc des Princes? Goal takes a look.

What number will Messi wear at PSG?

It has not yet been confirmed what shirt number Messi will wear at PSG, but it's almost certain that he will not be donning the No 10 shirt that he was so synonymous with at Barcelona.

The No 10 is currently being occupied by Messi's friend and ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, and even though reports stated that the Brazilian had even gone as far as offering his shirt to the Argentine, Messi declined the gesture.

The most likely possibility is for Messi to take on the No 30 jersey, which is the number he wore at Barcelona when he first broke into the senior team as a youngster.

Messi wore that number for two seasons until 2006-07, when he then donned the No 19 jersey that was left open by Fernando Navarro.

He had also worn the No 19 jersey in his younger days playing for the Argentina national team.

It wasn't until 2008 that Messi inherited the iconic Barcelona No 10 shirt from idol and team-mate Ronaldinho, upon his leaving for AC Milan.

Will Barcelona retire the No 10 shirt after Messi?

It was Ronaldinho's shoes that Messi had to fill when the legendary Brazilian departed in 2008, and it's safe to say that Messi went above and beyond.

Ronaldinho himself insisted the Liga side should not allow another player to wear the No 10 after Messi - albeit he said this with retirement in mind, not in the event of Messi signing for another European side.

"When Messi retires, which I hope will be a long time from now, they should leave the No10 there so that nobody can touch it again," he said in 2018.

When will Messi's shirt number be announced?

PSG are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday August 11 at 11am CEST (10am GMT), where Messi is expected to be unveiled - along with confirmation of his shirt number.