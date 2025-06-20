What next for Gio Reyna? USMNT star savagely told he has 'no future' at Borussia Dortmund after arrival of Jobe Bellingham in summer transfer window

USMNT star Gio Reyna is facing more 'what happens next' questions after reportedly being told that he has "no future" at Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Speculation of that kind is nothing new for the United States international. It could, however, be that the summer of 2025 sees him sever ties with Bundesliga giants on a permanent basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Reyna, who endured a tough loan spell in the Premier League at Nottingham Forest in 2023-24, made just 24 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions last season. Only three of those outings were Bundesliga starts.

Article continues below

Getty Images Sport

DID YOU KNOW?

The 23-year-old finds himself slipping further out of favour at Signal Iduna Park, with England U21 star Jobe Bellingham being added to Dortmund’s midfield ranks. BVB are now ready to generate funds from sales.

TELL ME MORE

According to Bild, Reyna has - along with Sebastien Haller and Youssoufa Moukoko - been made aware that he has "no future" in his current surroundings and is "expected to leave the club".

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA?

Various landing spots for Reyna have been mooted in previous transfer windows, from France to Spain, and he has some big decisions to make heading down a path that leads to a home World Cup in the summer of 2026.