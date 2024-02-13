What does Lamine Yamal's '304' celebration mean? Barcelona & Spain star's goal gesture explained

Just like his goals, Lamine Yamal's celebration also has a hidden meaning and GOAL explains why the Spanish winger shows the '304' gesture.

Despite FC Barcelona's struggles this season, the Spanish heavyweights have produced some moments of brilliance and on several occasions, a 16-year-old right-winger has been the architect behind it.

The Catalan outfit's ritual of producing polished gems that can weave magic on the global stage continued as the club gave an opportunity to a young Yamal this season and his introduction has been nothing short of brilliant.

From Lionel Messi to Ansu Fati to the duo of Pedri and Gavi and now Yamal, the academy has never failed to deliver.

With the ability to produce swashbuckling skills, masterful trickery, sublime speed, and thundering strikes, the young La Masia graduate has been the silver lining for Barcelona throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

With three goals in La Liga and one in Supercopa de Espana, Yamal has been on a streak of breaking records every time he graces the pitch. But after rattling the net, Yamal usually comes up with a unique celebration to mark the momentous occasion and GOAL explains the theory behind his illustrious celebration.

What does Lamine Yamal's '304' celebration mean?

Yamal usually makes a '304' gesture with his hand in jubilation after unleashing a rocket that finds the back of the net. While some fans might think of it as a random number, Yamal usually does this to showcase the last three digits of the postal code of his neighbourhood.

The Barcelona superstar was born in Esplugas de Llobregat, he was brought up in Rocafonda, in Mataró (08304) and this is where the indication of '304' comes from.

The number '304' is also printed on the Spanish starlet's boots to testify to his love and respect for the area that he was raised in and that helped him become what the youngster is today. That's not all, Yamal also has his mother's birth country's flag and father's birth country flag, Equatorial Guinea and Morocco on his boots alongside his initials 'LY'.

After his heroics for the Catalan heavyweights, Spain National Team's manager Luis Enrique offered Yamal a stint with La Furia Roja as well. The teenage sensation became the youngest feature for Spain at the mere age of 16 as he played against Georgia in Spain's Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Yamal marked the iconic debut with a jaw-dropping strike, becoming Spain's youngest goalscorer and while the fans leapt in triumph, Yamal once again showcased to the world that he hasn't forgotten his roots bringing up the '304' gesture even at the international stage.

His father instilled this commitment in him, as he consistently represents the region on social media, particularly Instagram, where his account name ends in 304. Furthermore, he frequently uploads a large number of posts with this number, and he takes great pride in his son's presentation.

While Yamal is still young and has a long way to go in his footballing career, the youngster sets the perfect example for future generations by respecting his roots which in turn helps him keep his feet on the ground and produce magical performances for Xavi's battalion.