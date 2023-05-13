Weston McKennie starts in Leeds' must-win clash with Newcastle as USMNT team-mate Brenden Aaronson is benched again by Sam Allardyce

- Started last week
- Keeps spot spot
- Just three games to play
WHAT HAPPENED? After losing 2-1 away against Manchester City last time out, manager Sam Allardyce picked the American for his first home game in charge. Fellow USMNT star Brenden Aaronson remains on the bench for the second game running under his new head coach with the Whites two points from safety ahead of kick-off.
Leeds starting XI: Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Ayling, Koch, Greenwood, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford.
Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Georginio, Forshaw, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Roca, Gnonto.
Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Schar, Botman, Trippier, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Manquillo, Dummet, Anderson, Murphy, Targett, Saint-Maximin, Gordon