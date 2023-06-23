Weston McKennie & Sergio Dest learn fate as Concacaf dishes out suspensions following brawl during USMNT's win over Mexico in Nations League semi-final

Concacaf has confirmed that they have handed down further bans to US men's national team duo Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie.

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie and Dest have been handed further bans for their part in the brawls that marred the USMNT's Nations League semi-final against Mexico. While the USMNT won the game 3-0 and both McKennie and Dest were sent off, along with Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga. The incident ended up with McKennie's shirt being ripped.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Concacaf has now confirmed that McKennie has been banned for three more matches, in addition to automatic one-match suspension, while Dest has been banned for two more matches. Montes and Arteaga have been banned for three and two games respectively and will miss Gold Cup games, although neither McKennie nor Dest are in the USMNT squad for the tournament. However, it's been indicated that the U.S. pair's suspensions will be served during the competition.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT kick off their Gold Cup campaign against Jamaica this weekend; Mexico face Honduras.