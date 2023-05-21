USMNT's Weston McKennie starts for Leeds but Brendan Aaronson on bench for must-win game against West Ham

Manager Sam Allardyce has made two changes to his starting XI for Sunday's vital clash in east London.

McKennie in starting XI for clash

Brendan Aaronson on bench

Leeds fighting for Premier League survival

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie has been named in Leeds' starting XI for Sunday's vital match at West Ham in the Premier League. The Whites head into the game in the relegation zone but will move out of the bottom three with a win. Allardyce has made two changes to his team for the match, with Pascal Struijk and Adam Forshaw coming into the team. Junior Firpo misses out through suspension and Sam Greenwood drops to the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds head into the match with their fate still in their own hands. Wins in their final two games of the season will ensure Sam Allardyce's side will play Premier League football next season. McKennie has come in for criticism in recent weeks. The USMNT star's loan spell at Leeds has been branded a "failure" by Alexi Lalas after he failed to register a single goal involvement.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds play their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, May 28 against Tottenham at Elland Road.