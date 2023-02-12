Did Weston McKennie almost join Fulham over Leeds? Tim Ream claims USMNT star could have bolstered American ranks in London

Tim Ream has claimed that Weston McKennie could have joined the American ranks at Fulham over Leeds, with transfer talks held in London.

United States international at Elland Road

Now working with Aaronson and Adams

Could have formed part of 'Fulhamerica'

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder has joined fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road after completing an initial loan switch from Juventus during the January transfer window. McKennie could, however, have ended up alongside fellow USMNT stars Ream and Antonee Robinson at Craven Cottage, with his representatives entering into brief discussions with another Premier League outfit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Experienced defender Ream has told the Indirect Podcast when asked if there was ever a chance of McKennie ending up at Fulham: “Just a slight chance, yeah. It could’ve been a different three Americans rather than Weston, Tyler and Brenden up there. There was a bit of chatter, a bit of back and forth, from what I understand.

“There was some contact made after the rumour came out that Leeds were going to contact him. Fulham contacted his agent I believe. Not sure it went further than that. I know that from having conversations with our management that they like Wes as a player, they just weren’t sure he’d be within their range to make a move for him. When everyone found out Leeds were in play other teams were interested, I don’t think it was just Fulham. It would’ve been cool to have another American.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds’ deal with Juventus includes the option for McKennie to complete a permanent transfer in the summer window if the Whites – who have parted company with American coach Jesse Marsch – are able to steer a course to Premier League safety.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? McKennie, who has earned 41 caps for his country at 24 years of age, will be back in action with Leeds on Sunday when they play host to old adversaries Manchester United, while Ream and Fulham are flying high after seeing a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest leave them seventh in the English top-flight table.