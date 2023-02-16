‘Weston McKennie is going to be a huge player for Leeds’ – USMNT star backed by Anthony Hudson to take Premier League by storm

Weston McKennie is “going to be a huge player for Leeds” and will “do really well in the Premier League”, claims USMNT boss Anthony Hudson.

Midfielder joined from Juventus

Loan deal with permanent option

Expected to star in English football

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder completed an initial loan move to Elland Road during the January transfer window, with there an option in that deal for a permanent switch from Juventus to be completed in the summer. Leeds will need to retain their top-flight status in order for that to happen, and are currently locked in a relegation battle, but Hudson believes that McKennie will prove to be a shrewd addition in their bid to beat the drop.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hudson, who is in interim charge of the American national side following the expiration of Gregg Berhalter’s contract, has said of seeing another superstar from the States try his luck in English football: “I have no doubt Weston McKennie is going to be a huge player for Leeds. He's an exciting player, he's a top player. There were periods last season for Juventus where he was one of their most important players. He's going to do really well in the Premier League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has made three appearances for Leeds so far, with back-to-back starts taken in during a double-header with Manchester United, but he has helped the Whites to collect just one draw and they remain a solitary point above the Premier League relegation zone as a result.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Leeds, who are yet to appoint a permanent successor to ousted American coach Jesse Marsch, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a crucial trip to fellow strugglers Everton.