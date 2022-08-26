West Ham set to seal £50m deal to sign Lyon star Lucas Paqueta

West Ham and Lyon have agreed a £50-million deal that will see the Premier League sign Lucas Paqueta, GOAL can confirm

Set to be Hammers eighth summer signing

Arsenal previously linked

Arrives with Irons bottom of the table

WHAT HAPPENED? The two teams have finally agreed on a fee for the Brazil international after weeks of negotiations. Paqueta, who scored 11 goals and assisted seven last season, will sign with the Hammers until 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have not registered a single point in their opening three Premier League games, and are yet to score a goal either.

They did, though, qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League with a 6-1 aggregate win over Danish side Viborg and will be hoping Paqueta can help kickstart their domestic season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Hammers will be looking to pick up their first Premier League points (and score their first goal!) of the season as they take on Aston Villa on August 28. After that, they face a tricky test as they take on rivals Tottenham at the London Stadium.