'Huge disappointment' - In-form West Ham star James Ward-Prowse suggests he deserved England call-up after missing out on Gareth Southgate's latest squad

James Ward-Prowse admitted that it was a huge disappointment after he was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Ward-Prowse in fine form for West Ham

Was left out of England squad

Midfielder admitted his disappointment

WHAT HAPPENED? The England manager chose to stick to his trusted midfield warriors Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson for the upcoming fixtures against Australia and Italy. While Philips has been a fringe player in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, the former Liverpool midfielder has left the English top flight to shift base to the Saudi Pro League to play for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

On the other hand, Ward-Prowse has scored two goals and has laid six assists for West Ham in eight appearances, with his latest goal contribution coming against Freiburg in the Europa League. Despite his rich vein of form, Southgate chose to ignore the midfielder which has left him frustrated.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, huge disappointment [not to be selected for England duty],' he admitted to TNT Sports.

Article continues below

"Like I said many times in interviews, you can only control what you can control as a player, and that's playing to a certain level that you believe is good enough to be in that squad. It's important that you play regularly and I'm doing both at the minute. I feel like I'm in a good place, and it's not gone my way. But I'm focused on West Ham, doing my best for this club and enjoying every minute of it, so long that may that continue."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ward-Prowse's last international appearance came against Italy in a 0-0 stalemate back in June 2022 in the Nations League. He has 11 international appearances and boasts of having two goals and one assist to his name.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ward-Prowse will be back in action against Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League.