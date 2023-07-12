Simmering tension! West Ham growing impatient over delay to completion of Declan Rice's £105m transfer to Arsenal

West Ham are growing increasingly impatient over the delay in completing Declan Rice's long-agreed move to Arsenal.

Deal agreed over a week ago

Contracts delayed by Arsenal's lawyers

Player has passed medical

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Sports report that the Hammers board are frustrated at Arsenal's failure to produce the legal paperwork necessary to conclude the deal. A £105 million ($132m) fee was agreed eight days ago between the clubs but the Premier League transfer of the summer so far is still yet to be made official.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The wait appears to be due to a delay in Arsenal's lawyers producing the contracts. With the deal having been football's worst-kept secret for weeks, its perhaps understandable that West Ham are keen to finally sign the paperwork and move on with their own transfer business.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice has passed his medical and is currently on holiday in Portugal where he has been keeping himself in shape before he can finally join up with his new team-mates.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND RICE? All parties will be hoping the lawyers get their act together in time for Rice to jump on the plane for Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States, which begins next week.