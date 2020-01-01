Werner undergoing coronavirus tests after experiencing flu-like symptoms, says Germany manager Low

The Chelsea star's results have not yet come back as his international team prepares for a trio of matches during the coming week

boss Joachim Low says that Timo Werner has undergone several coronavirus tests after experiencing some flu-like symptoms, but the star has not received the results yet.

Werner has been called up by Low to join the Germany squad for the international break, with the team set to play a trio of matches.

Germany are set to face on a friendly on Wednesday before taking on and in a pair of Nations League matches in the coming days.

More teams

However, Werner has been battling illness since joining up with the national team from Chelsea, after scoring one goal in his first five appearances for the Premier League side.

On Tuesday, Low revealed that Werner has undergone tests for the coronavirus, but the team is still awaiting the results of those tests.

"Several tests have been done, but the results are not in yet," Low said.

Germany were held to a pair of draws in their last two matches, their first since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

First up was a 1-1 draw with , with Werner's goal being cancelled out by a late Jose Gaya strike before the Germans sealed the game result against Switzerland, once again conceding after taking the lead with an Ilkay Gundogan finish.

"We need to talk," Low said. "We have given away leads too often, we lose the merits of our work."

He added: "You can feel that everyone is in a better rhythm. In September the situation was very different."

This time around, Low says he expects to test a few different things, despite Germany only having one training session between the matches against Turkey and Ukraine.

Article continues below

Still, Low says he will "put all the cards on the table" as he looks to learn more about his team as the Nations League continues and the Euros loom.

"Games like this are there to see which players can add to our starting XI in the near future," he said. "This is an opportunity. Who shows himself? In what condition are the players? How are our specifications implemented?"

He added: "[I expect players to be] greedy, hungry, consistent and cold-blooded - we have to present ourselves in such a way that the audience feels like seeing us again."