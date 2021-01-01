Werner backing Chelsea to become 'best team in the world' by beating Man City in Champions League final

The German forward helped the Blues to overcome Real Madrid in the semi-finals and now has his sights set on European glory

Timo Werner believes that Chelsea can repeat their FA Cup heroics against Manchester City and become "the best team in the world" by seeing off domestic rivals in the Champions League final.

An all-English showpiece has been lined up in elite European competition, with Thomas Tuchel's side edging out La Liga giants Real Madrid to move within touching distance of the ultimate prize.

They have a history of dashing City's dreams this season, having already done so in the last four of the FA Cup, and Werner believes those at Stamford Bridge can secure themselves a spot at the very top of the global game.

What has been said?

Werner, who was on target in a 2-0 victory over Real in the second leg of a heavyweight semi-final showdown, has told reporters of the ambition in west London: "We know that we can do it.

"We saw in a game like City when we won in the FA Cup semi-final. We did it so often this season against good teams. It means we have no fear in any final.

"You have to be honest and say that City is maybe the best team in the world at the moment. You want to play against the best.

"We are in the Champions League final and it is normal that you play against the best team and maybe we can win this game and we can become the best team in the world for this year.

"I think our team can win against every team in the world and we showed it against Man City. They will know about the semi-final, they will remember it.

"They will give everything for the title because it’s their first final. Like a lot of players in our team it is their first final. We will give everything to the end."

The bigger picture

Tuchel is heading towards a second successive Champions League final, having led Paris Saint-Germain to that stage last season.

Thiago Silva formed part of those plans and is another looking to right continental wrongs some 12 months on.

Werner will be hoping that he gets a chance from the off against City in Istanbul, with the Germany international eager to end a testing campaign on a high.

He has faced criticism over a lack of goals in 2020-21, but an effort against Real was his 12th of the season and a further 10 assists have been contributed to the collective cause.

Article continues below

Those efforts have helped to keep Chelsea competitive on multiple fronts, with the Blues looking to end the season with a top-four finish alongside FA Cup and Champions League honours.

The Blues will be back in action on Saturday when taking in another meeting with Premier League champions-elect City at the Etihad Stadium.

Further reading