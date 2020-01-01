‘Werner should expect bench duty at Liverpool’ – New signing will face ‘big challenge’, admits Aldridge

The former Reds striker hopes another attacker will be snapped up in the next window, allowing somebody to tread the same path that he once took

need to bring in another attacking option, admits John Aldridge, but Timo Werner has been warned that he will probably have to make do with life on the bench at Anfield if he is the option that Jurgen Klopp turns to.

Speculation regarding a raid on RB Leipzig by those at Anfield in the next transfer window continues to rage.

international Werner is considered to tick many of the boxes that Jurgen Klopp looks for in a forward, as a prolific presence in the final third who is also willing to work hard for the collective cause.

Finding a way into the Liverpool team will not be easy, though, for anyone acquired in the near future, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino very much the main men.

That may force the likes of Werner into an impact role initially, but Aldridge believes the 24-year-old boasts the self-confidence to overcome the challenges that he himself once faced on Merseyside.

The ex-Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “We are all hoping when the transfer market reopens Liverpool will be bringing in someone to bolster the front three.



“It will be a big challenge for whoever it may be, whether that's Timo Werner or someone else, and I can imagine how they will be feeling as I was in a similar situation when I arrived at Anfield.



“Ian Rush had agreed to join in the summer of 1986 but was loaned back to the Reds for one more season so when I arrived the following January I already knew they were pretty big shoes to fill.

“I spent most of that first six months on the bench and only started two games… it was a frustrating time being limited to sub appearances.

“I had to be patient and wait for the following season when it all came to fruition and whoever arrives in the summer will be faced with a similar situation as there's no suggestion Salah, Mane or Firmino are going anywhere but we do very much need quality back-up.”

Aldridge added: “The position Liverpool as a club are in now means whoever they bring in will be someone of top quality, with plenty of goals already under their belt and that should mean they've got plenty of confidence themselves.



“They will be desperate to prove themselves on and off the pitch because the standards these days at Anfield have been set so high, as they were when I joined.

“It is different now though in that it's more of a squad game with rotation etc so there may not be as much pressure especially as the front three lads will most likely still be around.



“Whoever Liverpool bring in will still have to deliver and will need that self-confidence but if it is Timo Werner, from what we have seen so far that is not something he's short of!”

Werner has hit 88 goals through 150 appearances for , bringing him to the attention of clubs across Europe, while a further 11 efforts have been recorded in 29 outings for his country.