'We'll have a look now' - Gosens flattered by Barcelona transfer links

The left-back is willing to discuss a move this summer now that Germany have been knocked out of Euro 2020

Robin Gosens has suggested he is open to joining Barcelona after his impressive Euro 2020 performances with Germany.

The Atalanta full-back became one of his country's heroes with a goal and two assists as they survived a group consisting of France, Portugal and Hungary.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing him this summer and the 26-year-old says he will discuss his future with his dad, who is also his agent, now that Germany have been eliminated from the Euros.

What has been said?

Gosens told Sport1: "We'll have a look now. Already during the European Championship I told my dad that he should just leave me alone with the topic.

"Now I'm back home again, I'll talk to him and see if something is on the program.

"I'm not lying when I say that I don't know anything about it at the moment. My entire focus was on the Euros.

"When something happens, let's see."

How has Gosens performed for Atalanta?

Gosens' influential displays for Germany come after an impressive season in Serie A.

The ex-Heracles star scored 11 times and registered six assists in the Italian top flight in 2020-21, his most prolific year since he joined in 2017.

Overall, Gosens has made 149 appearances for Atalanta and scored 27 times.

He credited Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini for his good Euro 2020 form, saying: "He had a great influence on it and these qualities that seem to have slumbered in me a bit were tickled out of me with the game system in Bergamo."

