How 'Welcome to Wrexham' is used in transfer discussions - with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney offering 'unique' experience for new signings

Phil Parkinson has explained how the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney help him to get transfer deals over the line.

The Red Dragons are currently in the process of piecing together a squad that can be competitive in the Championship, with a historic run of three successive promotions leaving them just one step away from the Premier League.

Hollywood co-owners have helped to turn dreams into reality for those in North Wales, with more funds being made available in the summer transfer window of 2025. Wrexham are looking for marquee additions that raise their profile and collective quality.

Parkinson has said of using all of the tools at his disposal to get fresh faces on board: “Obviously, now most of the players you speak to are aware of the documentary and the profile of the club, but I discussed that with them because it’s an important part of the club, and the documentary has told a great story, really, which is very authentic.

“But I just say to the lads that, you know, what chance in your lifetime are you going to be in the documentary with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It’s a kind of unique experience, and all the lads we’ve had here have just embraced that, really, and taken it in their stride.”

Further signings will help to keep Wrexham upwardly mobile, with Parkinson adding on the ultimate goal of one day reaching the Premier League: “You’ve got to aim high...and why not?

“We’ve totally got a great understanding that to get there and to sustain top-flight or even Championship football, we need to have a strong structure in place at the club, with the academy and everything. Got to aim for that, and hopefully one day we can achieve it.”

Wrexham have headed Down Under for a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand. When they return to the UK, their 2025-26 Championship campaign will be opened with a trip to Southampton on August 9.