'We're f*cking world champions!' - Spain hero Jennifer Hermoso revels in World Cup victory but admits players still don't realise what they've achieved

WHAT HAPPENED? Spain were officially crowned the world champions following their 1-0 victory over European champions England. Captain Olga Carmona, who plays for Real Madrid Femenino, fired La Roja ahead to score the only goal of the game and help them become world champions. Striker Jenni Hermoso failed to score from the spot in the second half, but was extremely emotional after full-time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RTVE after the game, Hermoso seemed elated and tried to hold back her tears of joy.

“It’s the best feeling of my life," Hermoso exclaimed.

“We dedicate it to all our families and the people in Spain, because we have played football the way we wanted to.

“We have won a World Cup — we are f*cking world champions! We have played the football as we wanted but I still think we are not aware of what we have achieved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The quality displayed by Spain throughout the tournament was commendable, especially considering the fact that a lot of players withdrew from the selection due to their protests against coach Jorge Vilda. Mainstays such as Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, and Sandra Panos were left out of the squad for the World Cup, while Hermoso was also one of those who had protested, she made it to the squad.

Vilda was also booed prior to kick-off, when his name was announced by the stadium announcer.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? The players will return to their respective club teams with the women's football season about to begin. Most players ply their trade in Liga F, the Spanish women's top flight.