'We needed to step it up!' – Luciano Valente reveals half-time wake-up call in Feyenoord comeback

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Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa secured a vital 1-1 draw against PSV with a trademark curling strike in Eindhoven. Captain Luciano Valente revealed that a blunt half-time team talk inspired the league leaders' dramatic second-half tactical revival.

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Hadj Moussa secures point to keep Feyenoord top

Feyenoord maintained their four-point cushion at the summit of the Eredivisie standings after fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw against PSV. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side struggled badly in the first half, falling behind to a close-range finish from Guus Til.

However, the visitors transformed their performance after the break, spearheaded by talisman Anis Hadj Moussa.

The Algerian winger cut inside from the right flank in the 55th minute and curled a brilliant left-footed shot into the far corner.

Valente admits Feyenoord's first-half display was unacceptable

Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente offered a brutally honest assessment of his team's sluggish opening forty-five minutes. "It was very open; they won every duel and we were very sloppy on the ball," Valente admitted ESPN.

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"At half-time, we said that it wasn't acceptable and that we really needed to step it up a notch. You just have to give everything if you want to get a result away at PSV."

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"In the second half, I think you saw a very different Feyenoord. Deserved, I think, and we also had chances to make it 1-2. We could have even won," he added.

Hadj Moussa explains scoring secret and mental strength

Hadj Moussa admitted his opening-period performance fell short before he turned the contest around. "I knew I had to do more after the break. We also played very well as a team in the second half. So I got the ball a bit more to make my move," Hadj Moussa stated ESPN.

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Describing his decisive goal, the winger noted: "I had a lot of space. So I went to my left to take a quick shot. I know I can do this, even when I'm not playing. I think that's why the manager doesn't substitute me."

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the winger's relentless drive to keep trying despite early setbacks.

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League leaders protect unbeaten advantage in title race

Securing a hard-fought point in Eindhoven ensures Feyenoord preserve their crucial four-point lead over the chasing pack.

Valente and his team-mates demonstrated the resilience required to grind out results in hostile away environments.

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Feyenoord will now prepare for their upcoming fixtures as they defend their place at the top of the table.