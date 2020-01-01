'We deserved to win' - Tottenham boss Mourinho claims Liverpool defeat was unfair result

Even though Spurs had little of the ball, their manager felt they could have come away from Wednesday's Premier League match with all three points

manager Jose Mourinho said that his side deserved to win Wednesday's match at , which ended in a 2-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute header settled a dramatic win for the defending champions, who had opened the scoring through Mohamed Salah in the first half before Son Heung-Min equalised minutes later.

Spurs nearly went ahead in the second half, with Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn guilty of missing clear-cut opportunities. Those misses would prove costly and Mourinho felt his side deserved better at Anfield, despite having just 24 per cent possession and two shots on target compared to Liverpool's 11.

"We deserved to win. I have to be disappointed," Mourinho told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game. "Of course they had more of the ball but when we had it, we knew how to hurt them but we have to score – the second, third goal, we have to score it to kill the game.

"They had the ball but the game was under control. In matches like these where you don't have 10 chances, just three or four, you have to score three and kill it, which we didn't.

"The draw will probably be a fair result but to lose it is really, really unfair - but that's football."

Mourinho believed that Liverpool were there for the taking and was frustrated at his side's inability to take advantage of their chances.

"We have to score. Period. Especially in those moments as they were suffering every time we recovered the ball, they were in trouble. So, it was a moment to hurt, a moment to kill it and we didn't," he added. "In the end the destiny decided for them to win it. Also in a very strange way for me."

Mourinho complained after the match that he is treated differently to other managers, and reiterated that stance while also saying he doesn't have a problem with Klopp.

On Klopp, Mourinho said: "Everything is fine between us. The referees let him behave the way he does. It's not my problem. I feel sad for it because I cannot do it but it's just the way it is."

Liverpool went top of the table with the win, with Spurs falling into second place three points back.