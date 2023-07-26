Wrexham striker Paul Mullin had to be substituted early in the friendly with Manchester United after being clattered by goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin was the player most fans wanted to see in action at the Snapdragon Stadium but the Wrexham striker was only able to play 12 minutes of the match in San Diego after a worrying-looking, accidental clash with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop. Bishop came out of his area to contest a through ball which Mullin had latched on to and banged into Mullin's hip. The striker looked in serious pain and was lying on the pitch for around 10 minutes while he got medical treatment, which included being given an oxygen mask to facilitate breathing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin was able to get back on his feet but he had to be substituted by Billy Waters. Wrexham will naturally be concerned about Mullin, who fired the Dragons to promotion back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years with 38 league goals. He also struck nine times in the FA Cup, making him the top scorer in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? Wrexham will play the final friendly of their US tour against Philadelphia Union II - co-owner Rob McElhenney's hometown club - on July 29, but Mullin will play no part in the game. Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed the striker suffered a punctured lung after the clash with Bishop, and he now looks set to miss the club's opening match of the League Two season at home to MK Dons on August 5.