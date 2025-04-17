It’s time for the biggest WWE event of the year and you won’t want to miss a single second of the exhilarating ring action

Tissues at the ready, folks. Unless John Cena has been kidding us all along with his talk of retiring from the ring, he will be making his 17th and final Wrestlemania appearance this Sunday (April 20), which is the second night of this year’s two-day grappling extravaganza, Wrestlemania 41. Unsurprisingly, Cena, who is one of sports entertainment’s biggest ever stars, is taking part in the headline match-up at wrestling’s showpiece event of the year in Las Vegas. He will be taking on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship belt. The pair have had an ongoing feud since Elimination Chamber: Toronto at the start of March, where Cena attacked Rhodes in front of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Cena vs Rhodes may be the standout clash, but there are many other highly anticipated encounters taking place over two wondrous wrestling nights of action in the 'Entertainment Capital of the World'. You won’t be able to take your eyes off the triple-threat tussle between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, which takes place on Saturday (April 19). Also on opening night, Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women’s championship belt against Charlotte Flair, and Jey Uso looks to dethrone Gunther and replace him as the WWE World Heavyweight champion. If the men’s triple threat match wasn’t enough, there’s also a women’s equivalent on the following night as WWE Women’s World champion Iyo Sky goes head-to-head with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Keep reading to see who else is scheduled to make an appearance at the 41st edition of WrestleMania this weekend.

The first ever WrestleMania took place in 1985 at New York's Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper, and Muhammad Ali was the special guest referee. As well as the exuberant 19,000 crowd inside the MSG, the event was also seen by over one million viewers through closed-circuit television. Closed-circuit TV was an early form of pay-per-view, where live events were transmitted to specific locations for a fee. This was a precursor to the home pay-per-view system that emerged later with the rise of cable television.

WrestleMania has continued to blossom and grow over the years, and it remains WWE's flagship pay-per-view (PPV) and livestreaming event. It’s been dubbed the Super Bowl of sports entertainment. As well as being the company's first PPV produced, WrestleMania was also WWE's first major event available via livestreaming, when the company launched the WWE Network in 2014. Along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank, it is one of WWE’s five biggest events of the year, referred to as the ‘Big Five’.

WrestleMania 32 in 2016 would see the biggest crowd ever assembled for WWE’s top event, as over 80,000 spectators squeezed into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, since 2020, of course, Wrestlemania has become a two-night extravaganza, or egg-stravaganza in this year's case. As Wrestlemania is taking place over the Easter weekend for the first ever time in its history. This year will be only the second time it’s been staged in the Las Vegas area, after WrestleMania IX in 1993, which was held at Caesars Palace.

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need to know ahead of Wrestlemania 41, including how to watch or stream all the thrilling action and which wrestling stars are set to strut their stuff in the Vegas spotlight.

When is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 takes place over two nights, Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. It airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts United States 7 pm ET (Saturday & Sunday) United Kingdom Midnight BST (Sunday & Monday) Australia 10 am AEST (Sunday & Monday) India 4:30 am IST (Sunday & Monday) Japan 8 am JST (Sunday & Monday) Mexico 5 pm CST (Saturday & Sunday)

Where is WrestleMania 41 taking place?

Allegiant Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Paradise, Nevada (which is adjacent to Las Vegas). At $1.9 billion, it is the fourth-most expensive stadium in the world. Opened in 2020, it is the home field of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' (UNLV) college football side, the Rebels. As well as hosting Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, it has also staged the NCAA Las Vegas Bowl every year since 2021.

Aside from American football, the Allegiant Stadium regularly hosts soccer matches. It has staged games from the Copa America 2024 and will be the venue for group matches for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 this summer. Huge global music stars are performing at the Allegiant in the coming months, too, including Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, The Weeknd, and Beyoncé.

WrestleMania 41 will be the second WWE promotion to be held at the stadium after SummerSlam in 2021. Roman Reigns has fond memories of the Vegas venue after he beat John Cena in the main match-up at that event. Had Reigns lost, he would have left the WWE.

How to watch and stream WrestleMania 41 in the US

In the United States, you can watch all the WrestleMania 41 action live by tuning into Peacock, which is home to every WWE Premium Live Event. Even if you can't tune in during the live broadcast, next-day streaming will be available, so you won't have to miss a second of the action.

There is no additional cost to Peacock subscribers to watch WrestleMania 41, as every WWE Premium Live Event is included in their package. Peacock Premium costs $8 a month or $80 annually for ad-supported streaming. To watch without ads, you need to upgrade to a Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs $14 a month or $140 a year.

How to watch and stream WrestleMania 41 worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including in the UK, can watch WrestleMania 41 and all WWE shows on Netflix via livestream. This will be the first WrestleMania to livestream on Netflix in most markets, as the global streaming platform began a 10-year rights deal with WWE in January 2025.

Examples of global Netflix pricing are as follows:

Country Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan United Kingdom £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 Australia $7.99 AUD $18.99 AUD $25.99 AUD India 199 INR 499 INR 649 INR Japan ¥890 ¥1,590 ¥2,290 Mexico $119 MXN $249 MXN $329 MXN Canada $7.99 CAD $18.99 CAD $23.99 CAD

How to watch WrestleMania 41 from anywhere with a VPN

If WrestleMania 41 isn't available to watch live in your area, or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

How to get WrestleMania 41 tickets

Demand is high, but tickets are still available for both days of WWE Wrestlemania 41 on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at the Allegiant Stadium, with prices currently ranging from $540-3200 for a 2-day combo ticket, $160-940 for a Saturday-only pass and $200-1200 for a Sunday-only pass on Ticketmaster.

WrestleMania 41 match card and storylines

Main matches

Date Match Participants Sat, April 19 Men’s World Heavyweight Championship Gunther vs Jey Uso WWE Women’s Championship Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton Men’s Triple Threat Match CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns Sun, April 20 Men’s Undisputed WWE Championship John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Women's World Championship Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley

Main match storylines

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes: After failing to win the Royal Rumble in February, John Cena cited that main-eventing his last WrestleMania and becoming a record 17-time WWE world champion would be "best for business". He invited himself to the Elimination Chamber: Toronto 6-way clash and would go on to win the match, which earned him a title shot at WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes.

Men’s Triple Threat Match – CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns: CM Punk and Seth Rollins have had an ongoing feud that’s been festering since Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023. At the subsequent Survivor Series: WarGames, in November 2024, Punk joined Roman Reigns's team, which further enraged Rollins, as he’s also had a long-standing dispute with Reigns. At this year’s Royal Rumble, Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins, and the three brawled at ringside. Rollins' attack on Reigns would leave the latter unable to compete for several weeks. Punk also eliminated Rollins from the men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. Following another brawl between the three men on an episode of SmackDown, a triple-threat match was scheduled for WrestleMania. CM Punk will be featuring in his first match at WWE’s flagship event since WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Gunther vs Jey Uso: At Saturday Night's Main Event in January, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Uso would go on to win the men's Royal Rumble match the following week, which earned him a world title match of his choice at WrestleMania 41. He chose to have another shot at Gunther’s crown in Vegas.

Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton: Like Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair was victorious at the Royal Rumble, which granted her a world title shot. Flair subsequently appeared on the following episodes of Raw, NXT, and SmackDown to confront each brand's respective champions before finally choosing to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Women’s Triple Threat Match – Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley: During the qualifying process to determine who would participate in the women's event at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Rhea Ripley attacked Iyo Sky’s opponent, which unintentionally caused a disqualification loss for Sky. Due to this, Ripley rewarded Sky with a title match, which the Japanese fighter won. Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber bout in Toronto, and she chose to challenge for the Women’s World Championship belt at WrestleMania 41. The fact that Ripley had a rematch clause in her contract further muddied the waters, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce judged that a triple threat match was needed between the trio at WrestleMania 41 to decide the champ.

Other matches scheduled to take place over the WrestleMania 41 weekend are as follows:

Night One (April 19)

Men's WWE World Tag Team championship: The War Raiders (Ivar & Erik) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The War Raiders (Ivar & Erik) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) United States title: LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu

LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu Men's singles match: Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano Women's singles match: Jade Cargill vs Naomi

Night Two (April 20)

Women's WWE Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Men's WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio

Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio Men's singles match: AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul Men's Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Line-up

On the night before WrestleMania 41 (Friday, April 18), immediately after the special ‘WrestleMania Edition’ of Friday Night SmackDown, the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will commence. It will take place in Winchester, Nevada, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The list of 2025 inductees is as follows:

Paul "Triple H" Levesque

Michelle McCool

Lex Luger

The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon)

A new ‘Immortal Moment’ category will also be unveiled at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame, which honours historic and influential matches of WWE's past. The first induction in the new category will be the 'no disqualification submission match' between Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

This year’s ceremony will also see new ‘Legacy Wing’ members inducted for the first time since 2021, and those are Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff.