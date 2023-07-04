Where to watch Women's World Cup 2023 matches live in US: TV, online streaming & channels

Where you can watch every minute of the Women's World Cup action in the US, including TV and live streaming options.

Fans in the United States (US) will be able to watch each and every one of the 64 Women's World Cup games for free, both online and via freeview television.

In the US, the live broadcast will be on FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). If your antenna picks up the FOX signal, you can watch all the games shown on the channel for free. Meanwhile, the Spanish speaking audience can watch the games on Telemundo.

29 games are selected to be aired on FOX and its main networks, while the remaining fixtures will be on FS1.

Live streaming will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, besides any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1 such as Fubo, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

In order to view Fox and its sibling channels, you will have to purchase a subscription through your choice of US cable providers. You can find a link to those here.

Additionally, full match replays of Women’s World Cup fixtures can be watched on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

GOAL helps you through the fixtures and information you need to keep yourself entertained to the 2023 Women's World Cup event.

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games

DateFixtureKick-off time (US)Channel
Jul 20New Zealand vs Norway3amFOX
Jul 20Australia vs Republic of Ireland6amFOX
Jul 20Nigeria vs Canada10:30pmFOX
Jul 21Philippines vs Switzerland1amFS1
Jul 21Spain vs Costa Rica3:30amFS1
Jul 21USA vs Vietnam9pmFOX
Jul 22Zambia vs Japan3amFS1
Jul 22England vs Haiti5:30amFOX
Jul 22Denmark vs China8amFOX
Jul 23Sweden vs South Africa1amFS1
Jul 23Netherlands vs Portugal3:30amFS1
Jul 23France vs Jamaica6amFOX
Jul 24Italy vs Argentina2amFS1
Jul 24Germany vs Morocco4:30amFS1
Jul 24Brazil vs Panama7amFS1
Jul 24Colombia vs South Korea10pmFS1
Jul 25New Zealand vs Philippines1:30amFS1
Jul 25Switzerland vs Norway4amFS1
Jul 26Japan vs Costa Rica1amFS1
Jul 26Spain vs Zambia3:30amFS1
Jul 26Canada vs Republic of Ireland8amFS1
Jul 26USA vs Netherlands9pmFOX
Jul 27Portugal vs Vietnam3:30amFS1
Jul 27Australia vs Nigeria6amFS1
Jul 27Argentina vs South Africa8pmFS1
Jul 28England vs Denmark4:30amFS1
Jul 28China vs Haiti7amFS1
Jul 29Sweden vs Italy3:30amFS1
Jul 29France vs Brazil6amFOX
Jul 29Panama vs Jamaica8:30amFOX
Jul 30South Korea vs Morocco12:30amFOX
Jul 30Norway vs Philippines3amFS1
Jul 30Switzerland vs New Zealand3amFOX
Jul 30Germany vs Colombia5:30amFS1
Jul 31Costa Rica vs Zambia3amFS1
Jul 31Japan vs Spain3amFOX
Jul 31Ireland vs Nigeria6amFS1
Jul 31Canada vs Australia6amFOX
Aug 1Vietnam vs Netherlands3amFS1
Aug 1Portugal vs USA3amFOX
Aug 1Haiti vs Denmark7amFS1
Aug 1China vs England7amFOX
Aug 2South Africa vs Italy3amFS1
Aug 2Argentina vs Sweden3amFOX
Aug 2Jamaica vs Brazil6amFS1
Aug 2Panama vs France6amFOX
Aug 3South Korea vs Germany6amFOX
Aug 3Morocco vs Colombia6amFS1

