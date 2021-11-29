'Surprising everyone now!' - Watch Vinicius Junior's 'extraordinary' Real Madrid winner vs Sevilla

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called Vinicius Junior's late winner against Sevilla "extraordinary", with the winger showing he is on the way towards becoming "one of the best in the world" as he continues to flash more shooting ability than anticipated.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 14 appearances in La Liga this season - more than his first three domestic campaigns at the club combined.

His latest strike to earn a 2-1 victory over Sevilla was blasted at pace into the top corner from outside the box and demonstrated to his boss just how far he's come this year.

What has been said?

"He's surprising everyone now with his capacity to score," Ancelotti said to reporters. "[It was] an extraordinary goal.

"What surprises me about Vinicius is the quality he has in scoring goals. His individual quality isn't a surprise, I knew he was strong in his dribbling, in one-one-ones, with his pace.

"Vinicius today showed a quality that I don't think he's ever shown before.

"It's another step he takes to be one of the best in the world. ... The important thing is he focused on being efficient. When the chance comes, you have to take it."

Team-mate Casemiro, who also competes alongside Vinicius at international level, heaped similar praise on the forward after his important goal.

"Vini knows that the matches are going to be more difficult for him now because the rivals have realised that he is a top player," Casemiro told Movistar+. "The great players, they score a goal at the very least.

"He has all the marks of being a great and today he made that difference."

Bigger picture

Vinicius has taken a leap as striker Karim Benzema continues to produce at a high level, and their partnership is a significant reason why Real Madrid are atop La Liga.

The duo boast a combined 20 league goals and nine assists this season.

