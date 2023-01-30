Watch: USMNT star McKennie hilariously interviewed by new Leeds teammate and longtime friend Adams

Weston McKennie's first interview as a Leeds player was, of course, conducted by Tyler Adams, resulting in hilarity from the two longtime friends.

Adams interviews McKennie

New Leeds midfielder excited to play with longtime friend

Duo promise to try Yorkshire pudding wrap together

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie has joined his USMNT team-mates Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, with the trio playing under another American in Jesse Marsch.

Adams and McKennie have long been close friends, with the two sitting down together for an introductory interview that quickly gets out of control.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two should have instant chemistry in the Leeds midfield, having been among the USMNT's brightest stars at the World Cup in Qatar. And Leeds will certainly need McKennie to add something to the team as they look to seal safety in the Premier League for another year.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds' next match is against Nottingham Forest in a match that could serve as McKennie's Premier League debut.