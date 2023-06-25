WATCH: USMNT bailed out by Brandon Vazquez in Gold Cup opener as FC Cincinnati forward smashes home late equaliser against Jamaica

The United States men's national team needed a last-ditch equaliser from Brandon Vazquez to earn a draw with Jamaica in their opening Gold Cup game.

Vazquez levelled scores late on

USMNT drew 1-1 with Jamaica

Play Saint Kitts and Nevis on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT were largely frustrated by their opening opponents at the Gold Cup, and they fell behind after just 17 minutes, as Damian Lowe scored a header from a Demarai Gray free-kick. Leon Bailey then missed a penalty, and Vazquez was able to capitalise on some poor defending to level proceedings with just two minutes left. The FC Cincinnati forward made no mistake with a thumping first-time finish after seeing the ball break kindly to him in the penalty area, sparking wild scenes of celebration on the U.S. bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT have only ever lost one game in the Gold Cup group stages, and they were indebted to the FC Cincinnati star for bailing them out as the clock ticked down. The U.S. are, however, playing with a weakened squad during the tournament, with star names such as Christian Pulisic left out after their CONCACAF Nations League success earlier this month.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT play St Kitts and Nevis next on Thursday and will then face Trinidad and Tobago the following Monday.